Kunal Kemmu Talks About Too Many Ks In A Frame, Fans Jokingly Mention Ekta Kapoor

Actor Kunal Kemmu recently shared a picture with his sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. He mentioned in the picture how there are too many ‘Ks’ in this image as both their names start with the letter K. In the comments section, people have mentioned how Ekta Kapoor will like the post as she has had a history with the letter K.

Kunal Kemmu's sweet picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Actor Kunal Kemmu recently put up a picture with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is married to his brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan. The two actors can be seen posing for the camera with a warm smile. Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen wearing a striped top while Kunal Kemmu is wearing a Mickey Mouse T-shirt with a cap. The two can be seen posing in their house. In the caption for the post, actor Kunal Kemmu has mentioned both their name abbreviations which is KK and KKK. Kunal Kemmu went on to mention how there are too many Ks in this one frame. He has also added a wink emoticon to the caption. Have a look at the post put up by him here.

Fans mention producer Ekta Kapoor in the comments

Fans had a lot of love to shower in the comments section for the picture posted by Kunal Kemmu. They have also mentioned Ekta Kapoor as her love for the letter K has been known to everyone. Such a topic had come up amongst the people when they noticed that all the serials of Ekta Kapoor initially started with the letter K. Now, fans can be seen using the reference rightly as they try to tell Kunal Kemmu that Ekta Kapoor will be happy about this picture. Have a look at the comments here.

Image Courtesy: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

