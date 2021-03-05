Ekta Kapoor Pens A Heartfelt Birthday Message For Her 'Veere' Rhea Kapoor

Indian film producer Rhea Kapoor has turned a year older on March 5. To mark this day, several celebrities have been sharing pictures, videos, stories and more as they go on to wish the birthday girl. Among the many celebs, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of her along with Rhea Kapoor and pen a happy birthday note for her. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ekta Kapoor shared a lovely picture with Rhea Kapoor where they can be seen striking a pose along with creative producer Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh. They can be seen all smiles for the camera. While Rhea donned a black top and pant, Ekta can be seen wearing a white and orange top and a blue legging.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a sweet wish for the birthday girl. She wrote, “Happie bday veereyyy! U r n willl always b MY FAVOURITE KAPOOR GIRL ( u share d spot with @ruchika) go conquer the world u insanely talented producer friend partner !!! Happy bday Rhea Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Ekta Kapoor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. Some of the users commented on how stunning the trio look in the pic, while some were all gaga over this picture. One of the users wrote, “beautiful and awesome pictures”, while the other wrote, “Happy Birthday, Rhea, Have a lovely day”. Check out a few comments below:

Apart from Ekta Kapoor, many other celebs went on to wish the producer. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sent her a sweet and heartfelt message to Rhea on her special day. Even though she was in a different time zone, the actress sent a message to her sister at midnight.

Because of the current pandemic situation, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja regretted the fact that she was unable to spend her birthday with Rhea Kapoor. She added that this was the first time she was away from her sister on her birthday, which made her feel even more hurt. She exemplified Rhea Kapoor's best qualities and highlighted the aspects of her that she admired, while also sharing a few photos of the sisters' dynamic. Take a look.

