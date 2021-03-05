Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Wishes 'soulmate/bestfriend/sister' Rhea Kapoor On The Latter's B'day

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja posted a sweet and heartfelt message for Rhea Kapoor on her birthday on March 5. The actor posted the message for her sister at midnight even though she was in a different time-zone. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja lamented about the fact that she was away from Rhea Kapoor on her birthday because of the current pandemic situation. She added that this was the first time she was away from her sister on her birthday, which made her feel hurt even more. She exemplified the best qualities in Rhea Kapoor and pointed out the things she loved about her while sharing a few pictures that captured the dynamic between the sisters.

Sonam Kapoor's sweet birthday wishes for sister

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja began her post by wishing Rhea Kapoor and calling her ‘soulmate/bestfriend/sister’ and the one she loved the most. She said that she really missed being with her sister on her special day but circumstances were keeping them apart. She praised Rhea Kapoor by saying that no one comes even close to how smart she was, how much empathy she had and Sonam also lauded her ability to love and give unconditionally. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja asked her sister to raise a toast with her, “To always being partners and sisters 🥂”. She ended the post with a short poem, “Even our phrasin’/ Sounds like it’s coming from one/ Nobody’s sweating/ When we’re dueting/ Cause we’re having such fun.”

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s photos for the occasion showed the two sisters together on a variety of occasions. The first picture saw the two fashion-forward sisters posing stylishly. They both have intense expressions on their faces as they gaze into the camera. Rhea Kapoor is wearing a white and gold saree with a white buttoned up and untucked shirt as her blouse. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is in a saree as well but hers is a little more traditional. Her saree is a black and white printed number which matches perfectly with the background she is standing against, with a dramatic sleeved blouse.

In the second picture, the two sisters can be seen posing for what looks like a photo shoot. They can be seen wearing the same attire in different colours and have huge smiles on their faces as they stand with their hands wrapped around each other. The next picture is a selfie of the two drapped in traditional attires. The next picture in the series is a single shot of a glamourously dressed up Rhea Kapoor sitting on a bed. The last picture is a shot of the two sisters dancing together while a DJ plays music beside them.

