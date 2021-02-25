Rhea Kapoor Shares How Her Wednesday Nights Are With Her Boys, Posts Adorable Pictures

Bollywood movie producer and daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor recently shared a photo of her boyfriend and her adorable doggo on her Instagram handle. Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend, Karan Boolani, can be seen lying on the couch while hugging their dog, Russell Crowe Kapoor, in the photo. The two look extremely peaceful in the photo, resting and asleep. Rhea shared the post with the caption, "Wednesday nights with my boys". Rhea also posted another cute picture of her two boys on her Instagram story.

Fans react to Rhea Kapoor's photo

Rhea Kapoor's photos often prompt many responses from fans. Many fans responded to Rhea's most recent Instagram post leaving praises like "super" and "how beautiful"ly. Many of her fans simply left heart, kiss and fire emojis showering the family with love. One of Rhea's fans even commented saying "This level of Pyaar (love)" gushing over the photo. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Rhea Kapoor's Instagram updates

Rhea Kapoor is a popular personality on Instagram as the producer enjoys a vast following of 1.5 million on her handle. Rhea is an avid Instagrammer often posting stories of any major updates in her life along with photos of herself, her famous family and much more. Rhea Kapoor's photos often feature her boyfriend, Karan Boolani, and her adorable little doggo. The producer has been in a relationship with her beau for nearly 13 years. Rhea's dog, Russel Crowe Kapoor, even has his own Instagram account dedicated to photos of him, which is @theprinceofjuhu.

Rhea Kapoor's latest photos on Instagram prove she's been having the time of her life these past few days as the producer has been posting pictures of delicious food and snacks and her little dog. In Rhea's most recent Instagram post, she shared a few photos from the dining table of her home with a 'Make your own Taco' feast that she was seemingly having. Rhea also wrote about the dishes featured in the post which were, "cheesy hot chicken tinga, fried fish, sweet potato and lamb Barbacoa with cozy warm fresh tortillas". Take a look at Rhea's recent Taco feast below:

