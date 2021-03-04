Rhea Kapoor Wishes Lisa Mishra With One Of Her BTS Videos; Latter Feels Overwhelmed

On the occasion of Lisa Mishra’s birthday, Rhea Kapoor recently posted a behind-the-scenes video clip of the singer and wished her. Rhea Kapoor also added a heartfelt note for singer Lisa Mishra in which she shared some heartwarming wishes for her and mentioned how much she loved her. She even received an overwhelming response from Lisa Mishra who thanked her for the warm wishes.

Rhea on Lisa Mishra’s birthday

Rhea Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this video clip in which Lisa Mishra can be seen singing one of Rhea Kapoor’s song in the studio. As it was a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Lisa Mishra recording the song, she was seen in her candid mode.

In the caption, Rhea Kapoor wished Lisa Mishra a happy birthday and stated how they had come so far. She then mentioned how she was so proud of her growth and journey so far despite barely beginning her journey. Rhea then wished her a year of love, family, songwriting, irresistible hooks, new experiences and adventures and most importantly, food. In the end, she stated how much everyone loved her and added a sparkling star symbol next to it.

Also Read Tiger Shroff Enjoys 'fam Jam' On Birthday; Sister Krishna 'misses' Dad Jackie Shroff

Also Read Shankar Mahadevan's Birthday: Unseen Video Of The Singer's Acting Debut Goes Viral

Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram post was filled with lovely wishes from the fans to Lisa Mishra who wished the singer a happy birthday. Even Lisa Mishra took to Rhea's Instagram and responded to the beautiful wishes on her birthday. She took to the comment section and thanked Rhea for being her family this whole journey, especially the past year. She then added how Rhea had made it all worth it and insulated her with so much love in the toughest months.

Many fans also responded to the post and mentioned how cute Lisa looked in the video while others added heart symbols in the comments to express their love for her. Some of the fans also dropped in heart-eyed emojis in the comments to illustrate their amazement at how Lisa Mishra looked in the video. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Rhea Kapoor’s birthday wish and also seen how Lisa Mishra reacted to her post.

Also Read Rhea Kapoor Shares How Her Wednesday Nights Are With Her Boys, Posts Adorable Pictures

Also Read Ekta Kapoor Reacts To The Married Woman Trailer, Sends Love To Guneet Monga & Rhea Kapoor

Image source- Rhea Kapoor & Lisa Mishra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.