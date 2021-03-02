Ekta Kapoor Reacts To The Married Woman Trailer, Sends Love To Guneet Monga & Rhea Kapoor

The Married Woman has one of the most anticipated shows online. The upcoming web drama series features Ridhi Dogra, Monica Dogra and Suhaas Ahuja in the lead roles. It is the adaptation of the 2002 novel of the same name by Manju Kapur. The promotions of the web series are currently in full swings as The Married Woman's release date is expected to be March 8, 2021. The series is a co-venture between ALT Balaji and ZEE5 Premium. Recently, Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared some of the glimpses from the show’s screening. For all the people who are wondering about The Married Woman's release and The Married Woman trailer, here is everything you need to know about it.

Ekta Kapoor reacts to The Married Woman

Ekta Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and shared some glimpses from The Married Woman's screening. She took to her Instagram stories and reshared a story from Guneet Monga. Guneet Monga had shared the picture of a floral bouquet and the hamper received by the makers of The Married Woman. She captioned it by saying, “My pleasure to host the screening for @altbalaji’s The Married Woman” He tagged Ekta Kapoor and lead actors from the show. Ekta Kapoor reshared the story on her Instagram handle and wrote, “LOVEEE U N THANKSSS @GUNEETMONGA” Here is a look at Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram story.

Ekta Kapoor also shard a story by Rhea Kapoor who received a similar hamper by the makers, Ekta Kapoor and her ALT Balaji. Rhea Kapoor had also hosted the screening for The Married Woman. Rhea took to her Instagram handle and gave netizens a glimpse of the gift hamper by the makers and thanked them. She also wished luck for The Married Woman and tagged Ekta Kapoor in her story. Ekta Kapoor reshared it on her Instagram.

The Married Woman's cast

The Married Woman's cast features Ridhi Dogra as Aastha and Monica Dogra as Peeplika. Suhaas Ahuja and Imaad Shah are also playing important roles in the show. The Married Woman's release date is going to be March 8, 2021. Viewers have been loving the chemistry between the lead ladies Monica Dogra and Ridhi Dogra ever since The Married Woman trailer was launched. Monica Dogra has acted in several shows and movies before The Married Woman. She is also a renowned musician. Some of the popular Monica Dogra's shows are The Stage, Woman, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 among others.

The Married Woman trailer

