Tusshar Kapoor Completes 19 Years In Bollywood, Celebrates With A Post; See Here

Tusshar Kapoor has completed 19 years in the Hindi film industry, and on this occasion, he thanked the people who helped him in his journey. He did this by taking to his Instagram and sharing a post. Take a look at it here.

Read Also | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young Ekta Kapoor And Tusshar Kapoor Look Adorable With Jeetendra

Tusshar Kapoor completes 19 years in Bollywood

Tusshar Kapoor took to his Instagram on May 25, 2020, and shared a poster of his film Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai. In his post, he wrote "19 yrs since the day that changed everything for so many people! To all of you, all I can say is thank you for staying with me through thick and thin! Even more gratitude for the entire team associated with this film! #19yrsofMujheKucchKehnaHai@satishkaushik2178 @bhagnani_vashu@kareenakapoorkhan @anumalikmusic@sameeranjaanofficial @daliptahil@rinkston @shabskofficial @johnylal." Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Tusshar Kapoor Says He Is In A Great Place Right Now Because There Is Coffee At His Place

Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai was a film directed by Satish Kaushik. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor opposite Tusshar Kapoor. It was an official remake of the Telugu film Tholi Prema which had released in 1998. In this film, Tusshar Kapoor was seen as Karan who is poor with his studies but good at music. This leads to him fighting with his father.

He sees Pooja, who is played by Kareena. He instantly falls in love with her. His father sends him away to another town and while going there, his car breaks down and he takes a lift. Pooja, who he is in love with, gives him lift, but on their way, both of them get into an accident. Karan is saved by a villager and Pooja starts to look for him but is not able to find him as he has been taken away. After recovering, both try to find each other. Pooja first finds him first and then both start a friendship. Later Pooja confesses her love to Karan and goes away to America for studies. Karan then tracks her down and wins her over.

Read Also | Ekta Kapoor Calls Tusshar Kapoor's Act In 'Shor In The City' As His Best Performance

Other than this, Tusshar Kapoor was last seen in 2017's Golmaal Again. In this film, he was seen in his iconic role of a mute person. His performance in each film is loved by his fans. In Golmaal Again, he was seen with Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Johnny Lever, Prakash Raj, Sanjay Mishra and Mukesh Tiwari. Other than this Nana Patekar as was also there in the film as himself in the voice of a ghost.

Read Also | Tusshar Kapoor's Quarantine Is Quite Exhausting With Most Focus On His Child, Laksshya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.