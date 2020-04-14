Ekta Kapoor Shares A Memorable Throwback Pic With Smriti Irani

Ekta Kapoor’s recently shared a precious picture from the past. She brought back memories of her debut years along with Smriti Irani. The picture that Ekta Kapoor shared is from early 2000 when she produced Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Smriti Irani posted a hilarious reaction to the throwback picture that was shared by Ekta Kapoor.

Ekta Kapoor’s throwback post with Smriti Irani

Ekta Kapoor’s photos included Smriti Irani and Tarun Katial’s, a popular television executive. Ekta Kapoor had shared four pictures of the trio. One could see that these pictures show a young Ekta Kapoor, who went on to become a big player in the television industry in the upcoming years.

Nostalgic pictures of Tarun Katial, Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor had tagged Smriti Irani in the picture and she hilariously taunted the changes in their weight over the years. Smriti Irani wrote, “पतले हुआ करते थे कुछ लोग.” This means, “some people were thin” in English. The pictures invited reactions from her followers as well. Karan Vir Bohra wrote, “Crazy throwback... All 3 of you look like college kids.” One follower wrote, “How come you haven't aged!!” While some stage the picture as #priceless moment in history.

Smriti Irani’s reaction on the #throwback pictures

Snippet Credits: Ekta Kapoor’s photos on Instagram

Some hilarious reactions of Ekta Kapoor’s followers

