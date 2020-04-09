Mukesh Khanna Rejected Ekta Kapoor's 'Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki' For THIS Reason

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna is best known for his portrayal of Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat and as Indian superhero Shaktimaan. The actor never shies away from speaking his mind. Recently, Mukesh Khanna opened up about the show Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat ki in an interview to an entertainment portal. He talked about why he rejected Ekta Kapoor's offer and slammed her for mocking the epic saga by making Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat ki and ruining the saga by casting daily soap actors.

The Shaktimaan actor also revealed that he was offered a role in Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat ki. He said that he rejected the role. The veteran actor said that he was offered the role of Shantanu as he got a call from Ekta Kapoor’s production house. He also opened up about his response to the offer. He rejected the offer by citing that how can he play the character of Shantanu who is Bhishma Pitamah’s father after playing Bhishma Pitamah in the epic saga.

Mukesh Khanna said that Ekta Kapoor went for Ronit Roy to play Bhishma Pitamah and the actors were flaunting their six-pack abs. He also slammed her for taking popular heroines as female characters like Draupadi. Mukesh Khanna also talked about his selection as Bhishma Pitamah. He said that he had done around 15 films before playing Bhishma Pitamah. He also said that he gave a proper look test with a beard and moustache and then was selected on the basis of his audition. Talking about Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat ki, he said that the actors looked nowhere near the actual characters and Ekta Kapoor had completely ruined it.

He further continued to slam Ekta Kapoor and Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat ki. He said that the daily soap actors were flaunting their six-pack abs and tattoos and they all made a complete mockery of Mahabharat. He also talked about Ekta Kapoor’s overall content. He said that Ekta Kapoor must be very angry at him as he has spoken a lot about the kind of content that she makes. Mukesh Khanna also said that he does not like the way Ekta Kapoor projects women in her daily soaps.

