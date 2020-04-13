Hina Khan Shares How Ekta Kapoor Can Connect 'Money Heist' Alicia With Komolika; Watch

The OTT platform Netflix recently started streaming the fourth season of a Spanish crime-drama Money Heist. The series is garnering praise from fans across the globe. Apart from the praises, Money Heist has also started a meme fest on the internet. Recently, Bollywood and TV actor Hina Khan also joined the list and tried to tickle the funny bone of her fans and followers.

Interestingly, Hina Khan shared a video on her social media post. The video introduces one of Money Heist's pivotal characters, Alicia Sierra. The twist comes when the actual sound of the video is kept on mute and the video is synced with the sound of Indian television show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. For the unversed, the video has the background score from the promo-video of Komolika's introduction, who is playing the antagonist of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Instagramming the video, she wrote a caption that read, 'Nikaaaaaa fever everywhere / Thank you @ektarkapoor for sending this across.. 💃🏻♥️'.

Watch Hina Khan's video:

This is not the first time when Hina Khan took cues from producer Ekta Kapoor to take her followers on a laughter riot. In one of the recent posts, Hina shared a short video in which she is seen unpacking her bag. Tears started rolling out on her cheeks when she found a boarding pass from her bag. To add a pinch of humour, she added a few effects to further intensify the drama.

