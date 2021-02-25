Ekta Kapoor Shares Review Of Sanya Malhotra's Upcoming Film 'Paglait', Says 'loved It'

Sanya Malhotra will next be seen in the movie Paglait, produced by Sikhya Entertainment and Balaji Motion Pictures. Ekta Kapoor recently saw the movie in a special screening and has dropped her views about it in an Instagram post. Read along to take a look at the post, and what she has to say about the upcoming film.

Ekta Kapoor reviews Sanya Malhotra’s upcoming movie Paglait

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram account on Thursday, February 25, to share a bunch of pictures with her friends; and posted a review of the upcoming movie Paglait. The movie starring Sanya Malhotra in the lead role wrapped up its shooting in January 2020. It is now all set to release on Netflix. Ekta appreciated the movie and applauded the team behind it.

She wrote in her caption, “Saw #paglait loved it! great work @guneetmonga #umesh @sanyamalhotra_ @ruchikaakapoor @balajimotionpictures @sikhya @urvip18 @sheeba.chadha @sayanigupta and the team ! Coming soon on @netflix_in”. The pictures that she shared featured Krystle D’souza, Mushtaq Sheikh, Riddhi Dogra, Guneet Monga, Sanaya Irani among others. The post has been liked over 11k times so far and fans are also dropping love in the comments under the post, take a look at some of them here.

More about Paglait

Paglait is an upcoming comedy-drama, directed by Umesh Bist while Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain bankroll it under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment, respectively. The movie stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead role, playing the character named Sandhya. The story will revolve around the life of a young girl who is looking for a purpose and her identity, in the neo-modern world of small towns of India.

Paglait also features Shruti Sharma, Sayani Gupta, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Natasha Rastogi and Nakul Roshan Sahdev in other pivotal roles. The movie’s primary filming started on November 21, 2019, and it was wrapped up by January 12, 2020. The movie cinematography has been led by Rafey Mahmood and editing will be done by Prerna Saigal. It will stream on Netflix from March 26.

