Ekta Kapoor Says 'TV & Films Wont Do Justice To Plot' On OTT Release Of The Married Woman

Ekta Kapoor has redefined the audience's experience of watching movies and TV shows. She has broken stereotypes in her productions with strong female characters in her productions. Like Prerna in Kasauti Zindagi Kay on television and Meira Sharma in Mentalhood that streams on Alt Balaji, her portrayal of modern married women have been positive precedents for the audience. In another daring and a fresh project, Ekta has the release of a new web series titled The Married Woman. Here are updates on how the producer is gearing up for an OTT release of her upcoming project.

Ekta Kapoor was waiting for OTT platforms to release The Married Woman

According to a report by Mid Day, Ekta has said that she waited to make the drama show on an OTT platform because it would not do justice to the content if it would be made into a film or a television serial. She also has said that she loved the book the series is based on and felt that she could not make a television serial or a film out of it. She also feels that a digital platform is a perfect medium for it.

The Married Woman is based on a novel authored by Manju Kapoor. The Married Woman casts Riddhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in titular roles. Other cast members of the film include Imaad Shah, Ayesha Raza, Rahul Vohra, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar and Suhaas Ahuja. The series is going to be available for streaming on Alt Balaji and Zee 5 from March 8, 2021.

The trailer of The Married Woman was released on February 13, 2021. The trailer dives deep into the complexities of society and how the woman has to slog to make her dreams come true alongside managing her family's needs. The trailer itself sheds light on how a dutiful woman, who is married and has children, falls in love with an unconventional artist, another woman.

Ekta Kapoor's TV shows

Ekta Kapoor has made several TV shows which have been well received by the audience and have gone to be huge hits as well. Some of her most popular TV shows are Hum Paanch, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahiin To Hoga, Kasamh Se and Pavitra Rishta. She also has produced blockbusters like Half Girlfriend, Veere Di Wedding, Main Tera Hero, Shootout at Wadala and Lootera. Ekta Kapoor was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2020 for her cinematical contribution.

