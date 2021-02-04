Ekta Kapoor Clarifies That 'Crashh' Is Not Based On 'This Is Us'; View Post

Content Czarina Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to take the latest set of rumours surrounding her digital outing, titled Crashh, to rest. The post below sees Ekta Kapoor shutting down speculations that Crashh is, in fact, based on the popular NBC Drama series, This Is Us. While doing the same, the television personality even revealed the show had loosely served as an inspiration for her and the newspaper article that Crashh is officially based on. The post which sees her addressing and subsequently shunning down speculations connecting the latest addition to the list of Ekta Kapoor's TV shows to This Is Us can be found below.

Quite recently, Ekta Kapoor playfully posted a video in which she can be seen confused about the mystery surrounding the key characters in Naagin 5. Through the video, Ekta Kapoor can be seen asking the fans of the show and her followers about the real identity of one of the newest characters on the show. The video post can be found below as well as on Ekta Kapoor's Instagram handle.

On the personal front, Ekta Kapoor's son, Ravie Kapoor, turned all of two years old some days ago. In order to celebrate the special occasion, members from Ekta Kapoor's family came together in order to indulge in the cake cutting ceremony. The video, that sees Ekta Kapoor's son and her, also features many kids of Ravie Kapoor's age, who one can presume to be the children of Ekta's colleagues or friends of Ekta Kapoor's family. The video can be found below as well as on Ekta Kapoor's Instagram handle.

On the global news front, Ekta Kapoor was seen responding to Rihanna's support message meant for the farmers who are protesting in India through a tweet. The post, which can be found below, sees Ekta appealing that one must stand united against propaganda. The tweet can be found below.

Lets stand united against any propaganda. Together we can and we will! #IndiaAgainstPropoganda #IndiaTogether https://t.co/4PhlCCowz4 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) February 3, 2021

