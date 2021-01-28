Ekta Kapoor Shares A Video From Son Ravie's 2nd Birthday Celebrations; Watch Here

Content czarina Ekta Kapoor's son, Ravie Kapoor, turned all of two years old yesterday. In order to celebrate the special occasion, members from Ekta Kapoor's family came together in order to indulge in the cake cutting ceremony. The video, that sees Ekta Kapoor's son and her, also features many kids of Ravie Kapoor's age, who one can presume to be the children of Ekta's colleagues or friends of Ekta Kapoor's family. The video can be found below as well as on Ekta Kapoor's Instagram handle.

Also Read: Krystle D'souza Wishes Ekta Kapoor's Son Ravie Kapoor On His Birthday; Shares Video

The post:

On the day of Ravie's birthday, Kapoor shared the following image with a caption that seemingly encompassed everything that the producer feels about her two-year-old. In the post below, she can be seen referring to Ravie as a turning point in her life in addition to a landmark gift. The post in question also saw the producer expressing her pleasant surprise about the fact that she can now call herself Ravie's mother. The post can be found below.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Pens Adorable Birthday Wishes For Son Ravie, Calls Him Her 'landmark Gift'

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Shares A Heartwarming Message For Sakshi Tanwar On The Occasion Of Her B'day

In addition to Ekta, her actor brother, Tusshar Kapoor additionally wished the now 2-year-old on the occasion of his birthday. While doing so, the actor took his fans and followers down the memory lane through a video post which sees him and Ravie playing with each other. The video was presumably recorded by Ravie's mother herself.

On the other hand, the actor was also observed to be recalling some of his fondest memories from Ravie’s initial days in the Kapoor house where he used to hold on to his fingers and never let him go away from him. The post also saw Tusshar referring to Ravie as his second born and compared him to a dessert known as pudding. The post can be found below.

On the work front, Ekta Kapoor released yet another show on her OTT platform, known as Bang Bang. The series in question features an ensemble cast that comprises of some of the very well known names from the entertainment fraternity. A trailer of the same can be found below.

The Post:

Also Read: 'Bittu' Short Film Trailer Released; Ekta Kapoor Shares News Through Social Media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.