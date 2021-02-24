Ekta Kapoor Wishes 'bestie' Krystle D'souza With Her 'fan Pic' Ahead Of 'Chehre' Release

Ekta Kapoor and Krystle D’souza have known each other for many years, having worked together on television shows in the past. Both of them are famous personalities in the TV industry and have been acquainted well with one another. In her recent post, Ekta Kapoor has sent her wishes for Krystle, who is all set to appear in her upcoming film Chehre. Sharing a picture of herself with Krystle, Kapoor has promoted the film in a subtle manner, as her followers sent their reactions to this mews.

Ekta Kapoor wishes ‘bestie’ Krystle D’souza with her ‘fan pic’

Ekta Kapoor is often seen sharing her pictures with famous television personalities in order to wish them on special occasions. Now that Krystle’s new film Chehre has been set for a release in April, Ekta has shared un unseen picture with the actor in order to wish her luck for the upcoming release. She started her message in the caption by saying that Krystle would be making her film debut in Chehre, which would be releasing on April 30. Calling Krystle her bestie, Ekta said that she had clicked her ‘fan pic’, lest the actor does not get time to do that later.

The comic message received many reactions from her fans in the comments, who enjoyed the sarcastic quip with a hearty laugh. Having worked in television for many years, it is expected for Krystle to be friends with Ekta Kapoor, who is a major name in the TV industry. The actor has been actively promoting her film on social media and Ekta has contributed to doing that as well.

Interestingly, Chehre won’t be the first appearance of Krystle D’souza in a movie, even though it is her debut. She had made her first appearance in the old movie C Kkompany, but did not play a major character in it. She will be making her second appearance in Chehre after more than a decade from her first one. She has also worked in a number of television shows, including Belan Wali Bahu, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and others.

