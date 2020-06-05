Ekta Kapoor To Rhea Kapoor; Star Daughters Who Chose To Pursue Different Careers

There are a few film families in Bollywood who have been in the movie business since generations. Prominent names include the Kapoor Family, Bachchan Family, Bhatt Family etc. But there are a few star daughters who chose to pursue a different career, apart from acting. So let's take a look at the list below-

Star daughters who chose to pursue different career routes

1. Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. She is the reigning queen of television, who is a director, producer, an entrepreneur and the list goes on. Ekta Kapoor, unlike her superstar father Jeetendra, opted to work behind the camera. Ekta Kapoor's company Balaji Telefilms is counted amongst the biggest production houses in the country. Ekta Kapoor has produced a plethora of successful television serials and films. Ekta Kapoor also owns an OTT platform called altbalaji.

2. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Daughter to India's favourite couple Late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni chose to pursue a different profession. Acting was never on her mind. In spite of being born in the family of stars, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni picked up jewellery designing as her passion. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is an entrepreneur and a successful jewellery designer. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's jewellery line's name is 'R' Jewelry.

3. Rhea Kapoor

Daughter of a highly celebrated actor Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor took up fashion designing as a career. Unlike elder sister Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor opted to work in movies, but as a film producer and fashion designer. Rhea Kapoor has produced several films like Veere Di Wedding, Khoobsurat, Aisha etc. She also co-owns Rheson, a clothing brand along with her sister Sonam.

4. Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar is considered the most bankable filmmakers in the country. She has made many iconic films in the past and has proved her mettle as a director time and again. Zoya Akhtar is legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar's daughter, her stepmother Shabana Azmi is a veteran actress, and her brother, Farhan Akhtar is also an actor. Yet Zoya opted for a different career route than her parents. Her popular films are Gully Boy, Dild Dhadakne Do, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara amid others.

5. Ahana Deol

Dharmendra is a superstar actor whose fanbase is across borders. His legacy as an actor is truly inspiring. Similarly, Hema Malini is also a celebrated veteran actor who is still considered as the original "DreamGirl" of Bollywood. Ahana Deol who is Hema and Dharamdendra's second daughter reportedly never wished to become an actor and instead, she took up the folk Odissi dance as a profession and is today an established Odissi dancer.

6. Meghna Gulzar

Megna Gulzar has stunned the nation time and again with her brilliant filmmaking skills. Born to Raakhi, a veteran actress and popular lyricist Gulzar, Meghna decided to become a filmmaker at a very young age. She has given us some of the most memorable films like Raazi, Chhapaak, Talvar etc.

7. Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Everybody thought that Shweta Bachchan Nanda will become a film actor like her father Amitabh Bachchan and mother Jaya Bachchan. But Shweta Bachchan Nanda's aspirations were different. She pursued her career as an author and also co-owns a clothing line with famous designer Monisha Jaising. Shweta Bachchan Nanda's book titled Paradise Towers was the talk of the town recently. Apart from that Shweta Bachchan Nanda studied journalism, and practised it for a couple of years.

