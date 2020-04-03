Ekta Kapoor's Son Ravie Interrupts Her Meeting With 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Team

Ekta Kapoor who is currently producing the successful television show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, recently posted a message for the show’s fans and revealed that the team are not able to shoot the upcoming episodes due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Reportedly, Ekta Kapoor was having a meeting with the team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay about the same through video conferencing, which was later interrupted by someone special. Here are the details.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Has A Cute Request For Ekta Kapoor On Instagram And It Is Not For A 'film'

As per reports, Ekta Kapoor was having an important meeting with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay team, and while discussing the upcoming episodes of the show, Ekta Kapoor was joined by her son Ravie Kapoor on the video call. Reportedly, Ravie Kapoor’s surprise appearance left the team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay in splits and everyone was busy playing with the munchkin.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor's Best Moments With Son Ravie Kapoor During Coronavirus Lockdown

A look at Ekta's adorable posts for her son

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor's Panicky Illustration Of Current Times Features Her Son Ravie Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor-on the work front

Ekta Kapoor is currently gearing up for her next project, KTina with actor Disha Patani. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is all set to hit the theatres later in 2020. The much-anticipated movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Digangana Suryavanshi and Lilette Dubey in prominent roles. Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor was also producing Kundali Bhagya, which is among the most-watched daily soaps in India. Starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles, the show chronicles the story of Preeta and Srishti and their attempt to reunite with their mother.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Has A Cute Request For Ekta Kapoor On Instagram And It Is Not For A 'film'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.