Ekta Kapoor's plea to quash FIR on controversial series dismissed by Madhya Pradesh HC

The Madhya Pradesh High Court refused to quash a First Information Report registered against Ekta Kapoor with regards to her web series XXX: Season 2. The producer had been booked for obscenity and hurting religious sentiments over a controversial scene involving a character of an Armyman and the Army uniform. However, in a partial relief, the court observed that the charge of hurting religious sentiments was not found to have been breached.

READ: Mouni Roy Shares A Heart-warming Moment With Producer Friend Ekta Kapoor At Her House

Court refuses to quash FIR against Ekta Kapoor

As per PTI, a single bench of the Indore High Court passed a 65-page order in the case on Wednesday.

Ekta Kapoor had been booked under IPC sections 294 (obscenity), 298 (hurting religious feelings), and also relevant provisions of the IT Act and the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act of the Indian Penal Code.

"After due consideration in view of the aforesaid discussions, it appears that facts of the case are not such that this court may exercise its extraordinary powers under Section 482 of CrPC for quashing the FIR at least in respect of Section 67, 67-A of IT Act and Section 294 of IPC," Justice Shailendra Shukla observed.

READ: Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash Brings Stars Together; Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Others Shine

Giving partial relief to the producer, the judge also stated, "Although, it would be fair enough to state that provision of Section 298 of the IPC and the provision of the State Emblem Act are not found to have been breached.”

The FIR had been lodged on the complaint filed by Indore-based Valmik Sakaragaye and Neeraj Yagnik at the Annapurna police station in Indore.

The scene in question involved a woman, who played the character of an Armyman’s wife, performing a sexual act with another man, who was seen wearing the soldier’s uniform. Apart from the above FIR, numerous other complaints were also registered, one by former Bigg Boss fame Hindustani Bhau and by a martyrs association.

Ekta was heavily trolled for the controversy as well. Several celebrities had come out in her support as she later issued an apology.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ: Ekta Kapoor Trashes Fan Theory About Kajal Bhai From 'Hum Paanch' Being An 'LGBT Icon'

READ: Kushal Tandon Starrer 'Bebaakee' To Get New Episodes In December, Confirms Ekta Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.