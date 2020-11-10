Kushal Tandon Starrer 'Bebaakee' To Get New Episodes In December, Confirms Ekta Kapoor

Kushal Tandon starrer Bebaakee fans are in for a treat as producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video on Instagram from the series and announced that 16 new episodes would be out in December to complete the first season of the show. Bebaakee release date for the first 15 episodes was August 30, 2020, which released on OTT platforms Zee5 and ALTBalaji. Since the release, fans have been waiting for the new episodes which are now coming out next month. Read on to know more.

Also Read | Gauahar Khan And Kushal Tandon Broke Up Because Of This Reason?

Ekta Kapoor to release new Bebaakee episodes

Kushal Tandon fans are in for a delight as the actor's web series Bebaakee is getting new episodes, which would stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5 from December. The hit web series already has 15 episodes streaming while 16 new episodes are releasing soon. Producer Ekta Kapoor posted a video from the series on her Instagram account with the caption, "The rule of love is there r no rules !!! Anyways all eps of #bebaakee out in dec! 16 new episodes to complete the 1st season! So who do u root for ..kainat/ sufi ...kainaat /Imtiaz??"

Also Read | Divyendu Sharmaa's 'Bicchoo Ka Khel' Trailer Promises Another UP-based Revenge Drama

Also Read | 'Bebaakee' Featuring Kushal Tandon To Release Soon

She posted the video to announce the release of new episodes of the show Bebaakee in December. The show is a romantic drama that revolves around the story of characters Kainaat Sahni and Sufiyaan Abdullah. The plot of that series shows Kainaat as a journalist who is strong and ambitious while Sufiyaan is shown as a womaniser who hails from a rich family. The show has a love triangle between Kainaat, Sufiyaan and Imtiaz Alqaazi, who happens to be Sufiyaan's best friend. All three lives are changed when the trio fall into a love triangle.

Also Read | Filmyzilla Leaks Kushal Tandon's Latest Web Series 'Bebaakee'

Bebaakee cast includes Shiv Jyoti Rajput who essays the lead role of Kainaat Sahni while Kushal Tandon portrays the role of Sufiyaan Abdullah. Playing his best friend is Karan Jotwani who plays the character of Imtiaz Alqaazi. Other important cast members include Sameer Malhotra who plays Adil Abdullah, Ananya Khare essays Adil's second wife Benazir, Mohit Chauhan as Farhad Alqaazi and Suchitra Pillai as his wife, Dana Alqaazi. The show has an IMDb rating of 8.7.

Also Read | Gauahar Khan Sends Pre-Diwali Wishes With Love-struck Pictures With Fiancée Zaid Darbar

Image Credits: bebaakee_official_ instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.