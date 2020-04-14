The Debate
Elli AvrRam Gets A Fact Check From Fans After Complaining To 'Rahul Gandhi' About Lockdown

Bollywood News

Actor Elli AvrRam complained about the lockdown with a few adorable pictures. But her fans started schooling her about who is the PM of India. Read on.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
elli avrram

In the current nationwide lockdown, many fans are getting a sneak peek into the quarantine of their favourite celebs through social media. From spreading awareness to educating people about the novel Coronavirus COVID-19, Bollywood celebrities are trying to entertain their fans. Recently, Bollywood actor Elli AvrRam also joined the list, but her post turned out to be a schooling session as the actor tried to tickle the funny bone of her fans and followers. Many of her followers associated the name Rahul in her caption with Rahul Gandhi and gave a fact check to her in the comments section.

READ | Single Elli AvrRam Reveals That She Has No One To Give 'goodnight Kisses'

Interestingly, a few days back, Elli AvrRam posted a slideshow on her social media wall. In the post, she shared a few of her selfies. In the pictures, Elli was seen posing cupping her face from one side while giving blunt expressions. Instagramming her post, she wrote a caption that read, 'Yaar Rahul ji kitna wait karoon main haaain😒 30th tak kya? Uske baad mat bolu ki abh aaaaur wait karna padega! (how long I have to wait Rahulji, till 30th? Later don't say we have to stay indoors for longer)'. Before knowing the reaction of her fans, check out her post first.

READ | Varun Dhawan's Video Featuring Baba Jackson Makes Nora Fatehi And Elli AvRram Go Gaga

Elli AvrRam's photos below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elisabet Elli AvrRam (@elliavrram) on

READ | Elli AvrRam Opens Up About Her Character In 'Malang', Says She 'wanted This Film Badly'

Though her post received immense love from her fans, it seems like a few other followers thought of correcting her. One of the users wrote a comment that read, 'By the Rahul Gandhi is not PM Narendra Modi is just FYI' while another user typed, 'Modiji not Rahul ji'. On the other side, raising a confusion another user wrote, 'Ye Rahul Gandhi ki baat toh nhi ho rhi'. 

 

 

READ | Elli AvrRam Shares Belly Dance Routine; Here's A Sneak Peek Into Her Lockdown Diaries

 

 

First Published:
