Elli AvrRam Gets A Fact Check From Fans After Complaining To 'Rahul Gandhi' About Lockdown

In the current nationwide lockdown, many fans are getting a sneak peek into the quarantine of their favourite celebs through social media. From spreading awareness to educating people about the novel Coronavirus COVID-19, Bollywood celebrities are trying to entertain their fans. Recently, Bollywood actor Elli AvrRam also joined the list, but her post turned out to be a schooling session as the actor tried to tickle the funny bone of her fans and followers. Many of her followers associated the name Rahul in her caption with Rahul Gandhi and gave a fact check to her in the comments section.

Interestingly, a few days back, Elli AvrRam posted a slideshow on her social media wall. In the post, she shared a few of her selfies. In the pictures, Elli was seen posing cupping her face from one side while giving blunt expressions. Instagramming her post, she wrote a caption that read, 'Yaar Rahul ji kitna wait karoon main haaain😒 30th tak kya? Uske baad mat bolu ki abh aaaaur wait karna padega! (how long I have to wait Rahulji, till 30th? Later don't say we have to stay indoors for longer)'. Before knowing the reaction of her fans, check out her post first.

Elli AvrRam's photos below:

Though her post received immense love from her fans, it seems like a few other followers thought of correcting her. One of the users wrote a comment that read, 'By the Rahul Gandhi is not PM Narendra Modi is just FYI' while another user typed, 'Modiji not Rahul ji'. On the other side, raising a confusion another user wrote, 'Ye Rahul Gandhi ki baat toh nhi ho rhi'.

