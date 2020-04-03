Elli AvrRam Shares Belly Dance Routine; Here's A Sneak Peek Into Her Lockdown Diaries

Elli AvrRam recently posted an entertaining dance routine on her Instagram stories which her fans loved very much. The actor, who was last seen in Malang, is known to be an avid Instagram user and keeps her fans posted on the latest happenings. Elli AvrRam often posts workout and dance videos on her social handles which her fans appreciate very much.

Elli AvrRam shares a dance routine on her Insta stories

In a recent Instagram story, Elli AvrRam can be seen in white and black attire. The video starts off with Elli AvrRam being seated as she begins her dance routine. Elli AvrRam captioned the first video in the series as Belly Dance Night, sharing a glimpse of what the fans can expect.

As the video progress, Elli AvrRam can be seen delivering some cool moves as she grooves to a song being played in the background at a low volume. Elli AvrRam gracefully dances to the tunes of the song and manages to create a perfect vibe. Her fans appreciated the dance sequence which Elli AvrRam uploaded and even praised her for her amazing skill.

Not too long ago, Elli AvrRam had earlier shared another dance video on her Instagram page as a post for her fans to see. She mentioned that the dance routine was still unfinished; however, she felt comfortable hence she posted it. Just like many celebrities, Elli AvrRam is trying to make the most of her time in self-isolation. Elli AvrRam has adopted dancing as her way to make the best out of quarantine time according to some fans as she frequently posts several dance videos on her page.

