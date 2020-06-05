Elli AvrRam Clears The Air On Her Cryptic Post After Rumored Ex Hardik Pandya's Engagment

At the beginning of 2020, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic made a delightful announcement. The couple, who had been dating for a while, was soon to get married and Hardik posted a video of him gifting an engagement ring to Natasa Stankovic. This received tremendous love from fans who were happy for the couple. However, during the same time, Elli AvrRam had also posted a picture which fans assumed was for her rumoured ex, Hardik Pandya.

Elli AvrRam clears rumours behind her cryptic post

There were several rumours that hinted that Elli AvrRam posted a picture during the same time to take a dig at Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s engagement video. The post Elli AvrRam shared was of her posing in front of a wing background happily. The caption for the image read “Be your own angel this time”. This caption for New Year’s week seemed a bit peculiar to some fans, according to a news portal. Hence, several fans had begun to assume that perhaps Elli was taking a dig at Hardik as he was rumoured to be her boyfriend at one point in time.

It has been over several months now and Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced that they are expecting their first child. Fans were delighted by this news and were extremely happy for the couple. Thus amid this, a news portal spoke to Elli AvrRam for her thoughts about the New Year’s week post that she had made. Elli AvrRam finally spoke up about the post and the caption and whether it was a dig towards Hardik. She said that there is no truth in the rumours that had been going around at the time. She also denied all claims of her link-up with Hardik Pandya. Further on, Elli AvrRam also said that the post and the caption too had nothing to do with Hardik and Natasa’s engagement.

Elli mentioned that she was shocked to find out how people have misinterpreted things all this while. She confirmed that the post or the caption was not hinted towards Hardik and had nothing to do with him. She further added that if she felt like talking to him about anything, she would rather just drop him a text and would not throw hints on Instagram. She was also amazed by how fans misinterpret things and blow things out of proportion. She concluded sternly by saying that the post never had anything to do with Hardik Pandya or anyone for that matter and was a plain and simple post.

