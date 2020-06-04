Hardik Pandya Divulges More Details On 'relationship' With Natasa Stankovic

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is known for his flamboyance on and off the field. The Mumbai Indians star is oblivious of subtlety and the proof to it is his life being in the public eye. Hardik Pandya surprised everyone when he announced his engagement to Serbian model and actor Natasa Stankovic on January 1. The news of Hardik Pandya's engagement to Natasa Stankovic came as a shocker because the 26-year old was previously linked to several other celebrities.

Hardik Pandya opens up on first meeting with Natasa Stankovic

Recently, Hardik Pandya was involved in a conversation with cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle. Hardik Pandya revealed details about how and when he met Natasa Stankovic and how the couple decided to get engaged. The couple had got engaged on December 31, 2019, but only made it public on January 01.

Hardik Pandya told Cricbuzz that even his parents didn’t know that he was getting engaged. He added that two days before the engagement, he told brother Krunal Pandya that 'he has had enough'. He has found someone who he loves and he is becoming better. Hardik Pandya further said that the family backed him and told him to do whatever his heart says.

Harsha Bhogle went on to ask him if Natasa Stankovic knew him before they met. Hardik Pandya replied in the negative by saying that she had no idea who he was, despite his popularity. Pandya candidly disclosed that she saw him wearing a hat, a chain and a watch at 1 in the morning, which constituted their first-ever meeting. So she thought he is a different kind of person. Hardik Pandya also revealed that is when he started talking to her and knowing each other. Then they started dating and got engaged on December 31.

Is Hardik Pandya married?

On Sunday, Hardik Pandya announced that he is all set to welcome his first child with Serbian and Bollywood actor Natasa Stankovic. The couple took to Instagram and dropped a huge surprise for their fans when they revealed that they were expecting an addition to their family. The Instagram post made fans wonder is Hardik Pandya married.

Because in the post, both Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had also posted a picture of them going through the wedding rituals in which they can be seen wearing garlands. There are a lot of speculations that are being made about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's marriage. While some reports say that the couple has tied the knot, others say that the child is out of wedlock. However, if reports from Filmfare are to be believed, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got hitched during the lockdown itself.

IMAGE COURTESY: HARDIK PANDYA INSTAGRAM