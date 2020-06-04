Hardik Pandya Opens Up About Infamous KWK Controversy Making Family Cop Public Abuse

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is known for his flamboyance on and off the field. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder is also renowned for his expressive nature on an off the field. On several occasions, Hardik Pandya has displayed his candid nature. However, there was one instance on an Indian talk show (KWK) when Hardik Pandya's candour proved too costly for him.

ALSO READ | IPL: Ishant Sharma reveals Virat Kohli's captaincy mantra in Test cricket for fast bowlers

Hardik Pandya reveals how Koffee with Karan incident affected his family

Hardik Pandya had faced bashing from fans and critics for his sexist remarks on the chat show where he was present alongside KL Rahul. Now, the 26-year old has revealed details about the incident and how it affected him and his family. Recently, Hardik Pandya was involved in a conversation with cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz where he admitted that he is the sort of person who accepts his mistakes and moves on in order to ensure he doesn't repeat them again.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, KL Rahul troubled with news of Cyclone Amphan devastating Kolkata

Hardik Pandya said that he accepted his mistake because if he hadn't done that, a part of that incident would have still been with him. He added that the phase does not bother him anymore because his family has accepted it. Hardik Pandya further revealed how the incident had hurt his family.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul picks Virat Kohli to bat for his life; highlights the 'great friendship'

Hardik Pandya said that his father gave an interview after that incident and people made a mockery out of it. He added that what hurt him the most was his actions caused problems to his family which he said wasn't acceptable to him. Speaking on how the incident had affected his family, Hardik Pandya said that he is a family person. Without family, he is no one.

Pandya also said that his family is his backbone. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder added that the Hardik Pandya one is seeing right now is because of the people behind the scenes, looking after him. They make sure that he is mentally stable and happy.

As far as the controversial incident is concerned, KL Rahul was also involved with Pandya and even he was suspended. Along with Hardik, he was also sent back home midway from the Australia tour.

ALSO READ | IPL: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul troll Ishant Sharma for poor batting skills; watch video

IMAGE COURTESY: STAR NETWORK