Did You Know Hardik Pandya's Wife Natasa Stankovic Was Part Of A Katrina Kaif Film? Watch

Serbian Natasa Stankovic and fiance Hardik Pandya made headlines once again after they surprised their fans with their marriage and pregnancy news. Natasa, who rose to fame after featuring in rapper Badshah's chartbuster song DJ Wale Babu, has been getting congratulatory messages from across the country as the couple is all set to welcome their bundle of joy in the world. However, a video of Natasa Stankovic's stint from Anand L. Rai's film Zero, sharing the screen space with Katrina Kaif, has now emerged on the Internet.

Hardik Pandya's fiance Natasa Stankovic shared the silver screen with Katrina Kaif in 'Zero'?

Soon after Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's pregnancy news broke the Internet, a video clip from Anand L. Rai's romantic comedy-drama Zero also went viral on social media. A lot of people are unaware of the fact that Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic was a part of the Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma-starrer Zero's star cast. However, just like a lot of Bollywood celebrities who had a special performance in the film, Natasa too had her small part to play.

She played the role of Abhay Deol's girlfriend Sonali in the film. The video which went viral recently was a clip from the movie wherein Katrina Kaif character Babita and Natasa Stankovic's character Sonali come face-to-face at an award show, sharing the screen space for the first time.

Although the Aanand L Rai directorial failed to impress the audience, Katrina's role as Babita garnered a lot of applause from the masses, in addition to several accolades as well. Katrina also received the award for Best Supporting Actress at an eminent award show, her performance in the film.

Meanwhile, on the career front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen alongside Akshay Kumar in their upcoming cop action-drama Sooryavanshi. The Rohit Shetty directorial also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, Kumud Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Vivan Bhatena and Sikander Khan in key roles, along with special appearances from the Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba. The film was expected to release at the box office on March 24 this year but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image credit: Katrina Kaif Instagram and Natasa Stankovic Instagram)

