MS Dhoni Maybe 'Captain Cool' For Others But 'family' To Me: Hardik Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who made his international debut in 2016 under MS Dhoni, quickly rose to prominence as he went on to establish himself as an important part of the national team. The all-rounder has proved his worth as he has contributed immensely in all the departments of the game on numerous occasions. One of the most important factors that have contributed to Hardik Pandya's success is MS Dhoni's influence on the Mumbai Indians star. The Mumbai Indians star has been vocal about MS Dhoni's massive role in shaping his India career on several occasions in the past.

Hardik Pandya believes MS Dhoni is 'family' to him

Recently, Hardik Pandya was in a conversation on Cricbuzz with cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle. The 58-year-old asked Hardik Pandya about his relationship with MS Dhoni. Bhogle asked him if MS Dhoni was his friend or a teacher or someone who will forever be his captain. Hardik Pandya replied that MS Dhoni is more like a brother to him rather than a senior or a mentor.

Hardik Pandya further said that to others, maybe he is their best captain and other titles given to him but for the Mumbai Indians all-rounder, MS Dhoni is like his family. Hardik Pandya revealed that he has gotten extremely close to MS Dhoni in the last two years. Hardik also said that he never thought MS Dhoni would be so open, friendly and someone who loved joking around.

Hardik Pandya added that he never thought he could even say anything to MS Dhoni fearlessly. But he realized he can express his thoughts to the former India captain because he knows the 38-year will take it sportingly. He added that he never imagined he would have such a relationship with Dhoni and called it 'fantastic'.

Hardik Pandya snubs Rohit Sharma, names MS Dhoni captain of his all-time IPL XI

In the same conversation, Hardik picked his all-time IPL XI. Hardik picked Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma as his openers. The middle-order consisted of RCB duo Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who were followed by CSK's batting mainstay Suresh Raina. Hardik chose MS Dhoni as the wicketkeeper and captain of the side, which is surprising after considering the fact that he has played under Rohit Sharma for five years and the franchise also has four titles to their name. At No.7, Hardik Pandya chose himself to don the finisher's role.

The bowling department consisted of two spinners and two fast bowlers. Hardik Pandya chose Rashid Khan and Sunil Narine as the two spinners in the side. Both of them are two of the most successful spinners in the league's history, who also can be handy with the bat. The fast bowling responsibilities in Hardik Pandya's all-time IPL XI are on the shoulders of the Mumbai Indians duo of Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah. Both Malinga and Bumrah are known for their precise yorkers and deceptive slowers ones. Their record in the league is simply amazing.

IMAGE COURTESY: HARDIK PANDYA INSTAGRAM