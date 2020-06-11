Elli AvrRam Gives Witty Reply To Troll Asking Her To Get Married & Settled; Check Here

Elli AvrRam recently shared some screenshots of the messages she received on her social media inbox. And looks like a few trolls did not go down well the actor, who gave witty replies to the same. In one of the screenshots shared by Elli AvrRam, a user wrote, "Aab shaadi karlo or settled ho jao." Check out what Elli AvrRam replied.

The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor posted the screenshot and replied, "Beta settle hone keliye shaadi karne ki zaroorat hai kya? Mere hisaab se nahi. Shahyad isiliye bahut marriages kharaab ho jaate hai, kyonki life ‘zyaada’ settled ho gaye lol. Just a thought." Not only this but Elli also shared a few more screenshots of the messages she received.

Another fan asked, "Who knows you might meet the man of your dreams someday. " To which, she replied, "Why do I have to marry him though? If he’s the man of my dreams then he’ll know sach wala I LOVE YOU is enough of proof to stick with each other. Baaki sab business, 'settlement' hai. Of safety. and of course a nice dreamy cute la la land ceremony with a diamond put on your finger. Wah wah sach pyaar hai yeh."

Check out Elli AvrRam's screenshots here

Only recently, Elli AvrRam revealed her perfect way to shake off the negativity. The actor shared a dance video of herself in which she is seen donning a red and white striped cropped jacket and pants. She shows off her commendable dance moves in the clip. Elli captioned the video as, "How I Shake off Negativity." Bollywood choreographer Terence Lewis also praised her moves and wrote, "Sassy and classy."

In a recent interaction with leading news daily, Elli AvrRam revealed that she feels in every situation or problem, there are two ways to look at it. Talking about how the same applies to the COVID-19 crisis, Elli AvrRam said that people can choose to look at it from a negative point of view, and be sad, or from a positive one and be happy. Elli further added that that’s why she always tries to push herself to do. Moreover, calling the lockdown a big blessing that everyone has got, the Bigg Boss 7 contestant exclaimed that there is much learning happening, be it staying with the family or staying alone.

