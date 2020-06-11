Neha Dhupia Takes Up GiBoSiBo Tongue Twister Challenge And Fails Hilariously; Watch

Neha Dhupia recently shared a video where she is seen practising a tongue twister from the movie Gulabo Sitabo. In the video, Neha is seen trying really hard to get the tongue twister correct, however, the actor fails to complete it at the end. Her husband Angad Bedi is also seen mocking her and saying that she wouldn’t be able to do it. Neha Dhupia is seen wearing a pink top with a sleek hairdo and no makeup.

Neha Dhupia mentions in the video that she is not thankful to her husband Angad Bedi for nominating her to complete this tongue twister challenge as she is bad with tongue twisters.

The actor posted the video with the caption, 'This tongue twister got me 🤪... the only thing I got right was the gulabo "shirt “😆...congratulations @amitabhbachchan sir @ayushmannk @shoojitsircar ... can’t wait to watch #gulabositabo ... I nominate @balanvidya @shrutzhaasan and @diamirzaofficial ... #gibosiboonprime 🥳.'

Varun Dhawan also took the Gulabo Sitabo tongue twister challenge

Actor Varun Dhawan also took the tongue twister challenge of Gulabo Sitabo. Varun Dhawan recently posted a video on Instagram in which he completed the tongue-twister which was a part of the 'GiBoSiBo challenge'. The actor accepted and completed the challenge. Varun was nominated to do this challenge by the actor Ayushmann Khurrana, and further nominated the actors Nora Fatehi, Katrina Kaif, and Abhishek Bachchan.

In his own video, Varun Dhawan starts speaking in a rural accent. He thanks Ayushmann for nominating him and also Amitabh Bachchan. He then very quickly and swiftly performs the tongue-twister and seems to have had no problem at it. He also wished luck to the team in his caption for the release of the movie. Many fans were shocked to see Varun completing the challenge with ease and admired the actor for his style.

About Gulabo Sitabo

The film Gulabo Sitabo is a comedy-drama film that will see Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in it. The film recently was in the headlines owing to the makers' decision to release on the OTT platform and not in theatres.

Amitabh Bachchan, when asked about his views on this in an interview with a media outlet, said that it wasn't his place to make decisions on this and joked that he didn't know what the term OTT stood for. The movie will soon be streamed worldwide on June 12, on Amazon Prime Video.

