Post Hardik Pandya-Natasa Engagement, Ex-GF Elli Avram Wants To 'Be Her Own Angel'?

Hardik Pandya’s ex Elli Avram took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself with a rather interesting caption. Fans of Hardik Pandya and Elli Avram could not help but speculate that this picture uploaded by Elli was her reaction to Hardik Pandya’s engagement with Natasa Stankovic. Read on to know more details about this story.

Elli Avram reacts to Hardik’s engagement

Hardik Pandya recently got engaged to his girlfriend Natasa Stankovic. Their engagement left everybody surprised and created a massive storm on the internet. The pictures from their engagement went viral immediately. Hardik Pandya’s fans could not help but express their happiness regarding his engagement. Many celebrities and cricketers poured in their wishes for the newly engaged couple in the comment section of their post.

Also read | Hardik Pandya's Ex Urvashi Rautela's Comment On His Engagement Is Winning The Internet

Hardik Pandya’s ex Urvashi Rautela also commented on Hardik’s picture with Natasa and congratulated the newly engaged couple. Urvashi’s comment is being applauded by social media users everywhere. But one of Hardik Pandya’s exes seemed to have a completely different reaction to his engagement. Elli Avram did no such thing like Urvashi Rautela. Elli’s supposed reaction to Hardik’s engagement went into a completely different direction.

Also read | Yuzvendra Chahal Congratulates Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic On Their Engagement

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of herself posing in front of LED-lit wings and resembled an angel. But her caption stole the show. Elli added the caption, “Be your own angel this time.” Elli Avram’s fans loved the picture, but though there was no reference to the couple or the engagement in the picture, they could not help but speculate that this picture and the caption were a reaction to Hardik Pandya’s engagement to Natasa Stankovic. Take a look at Elli’s picture here.

Also read | Lakh Lakh Vadhaaiyaan: Kuldeep & Co Congratulate Hardik Pandya After Surprise Announcement

Also read | Natasa Stankovic: Who Is Hardik Pandya's 'firework'? Here's All You Need To Know About Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.