Elli AvrRam's Beetroot Facemask Pic Makes Fans Go ROFL As They Ask About 'after Effects'

Elli AvrRam has been pampering herself amid lockdown by applying some beetroot on her body. The Bigg Boss 7 fame Elii recently posted pictures of herself where she is seen covered of beetroot from head to toe. While Elli AvrRam decided to treat her skin with some beetroot, her fans had some hilarious reactions to the same.

Elli AvrRam took to Instagram to share some pictures of her beetroot skincare. In these pictures, Elli Avram is seen wearing a bikini and her whole body is seen covered with beetroot. Elli AvrRam explained the back story of the pampering session as she wrote, “BEETROOT KI DUKANðŸ¤£ For the love of beetroot...Usha’s (my girl at home) idea...Mam pura body mein lagate hai!ðŸ‘€...

...So we started with the face and later on said what the heck let’s put it all over!!!ðŸ¤ªðŸ¤£ Later on she called me an AlienðŸ‘½...I like that she’s ‘aware’ lololðŸ‘€”. Elli AvrRam received some hilarious responses from her fans on her pictures. One of the users commented, “Lady in reeeeed....is dancing with me...beet to beet"ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸŒ¶ðŸŒ¶”. Some of the users even went on to ask her to share pictures of her ‘after-effects’.

Also Read| Elli AvrRam 'brings Bollywood Home' As She Belly Dances To Deepika Padukone's Song

Also Read| Elli AvrRam mesmerises her social media fans with belly dance video

In the recent past, the diva took the internet by surprise as she flaunted her graceful belly dance moves yet again, but on a Bollywood song this time around. In her latest IG post, Elli is seen shaking a leg on one of Deepika Padukone's iconic songs from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, titled Ang Laga De. Elli looked nothing less than stunning in an emerald green Eygptian folklore costume, Bedlah comprising a full sleeve tight fitted crop top with golden embellishments paired with a high slit emerald green flowy skirt which she wore in the video. In addition to sharing the video, she also penned a humourous caption for the post. The caption read,

"When you decide to bring Bollywood homeðŸ¡ðŸ‘€ðŸ’« ... If only Rahul could walk in and surprise me also, like in the movies...would be greatâ¤ï¸ðŸŽ¬ Kaha ho Rahul? Kitna intezaar karoon main............#elliavrram #bollywood #foryou #at #home #lockdown2020 #yourstruly #bajiraomastani #sanjayleelabhansali #iloveyou (sic)"

Also Read| Elli AvrRam gets a fact check from fans after complaining to 'Rahul Gandhi' about lockdown

Also Read| Elli AvrRam shares belly dance routine; here's a sneak peek into her lockdown diaries

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.