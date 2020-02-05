Elli AvrRam Looks Elegant In These All-black Looks That Are Too Appealing To Miss Out

Elli AvrRam is amongst the most stylish actors of Bollywood. AvrRam will return to the big screen with her upcoming movie, Malang. The action-romance movie also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani and will hit the theatres on February 7.

From uptown looks to the traditional attires, AvrRam never fails to steal the hearts of her fans with mesmerizing posts on Instagram. Elli has on several occasions pulled off all-black looks. Here are times when Elli AvrRam blew the minds of her fans in all-black attires.

Elli AvrRam's Instagram posts in all-black looks

Elli looks gorgeous in this insanely elegant attire. She is seen wearing a black blazer dress wrapped around her waist with a shiny knot. The long sleeves dress is completed with thigh-high shiny boots. She looks like a diva with short hair and nude makeup. The adorable attire look is accessorized with a gold necklace.

Elli AvrRam looks appealing in this bold all-black ensemble. She is seen wearing a black long neck crop top with full sleeves. She appears like a rockstar with black pants with suspenders. The all-black look is adorned with charming smile, top knot hairstyle and nude makeup.

AvrRam gives fashion goals in this chic all-black attire. She wears a long black dress that swiftly brushes the floor. Elli wore this black dress with minimal makeup and shiny pink lips. The look is completed with an open curly hair and accessorized with gold earrings.

