Elli AvrRam Pens Poignant Note About Self-love; Asks 'What Are You So Afraid Of?'

Elli AvrRam recently shared a picture of her enjoying a cup of hot chocolate with a view. The actor’s picture was taken with a beautiful scenic view of the city in the background. She also penned a strong inspiring note with her picture asking, “what you’re afraid of?”.

She wrote, “What are you so afraid of? I don’t even know. I keep asking myself this question. What am I afraid of? And so I look at you, I hear you, I feel you, as if it’s me. As if I’m meeting myself. I sit there in a corner just looking at us two, looking at each other, trying to have a conversation.”

The actor further talked about listening to a song and enjoying her hot chocolate. She mentioned in her note that people may know things about their own self, however, there are some things that may persist inside them and they do not realise it.

She ended her note saying that as she listens to a song, she wants to know herself more and realise what she is feeling inside. Fans appreciated Elli AvrRam for her picture by dropping heart and love emoticons. Take a look at Elli AvrRam's Instagram picture.

Fans react on Elli AvrRam's picture

On the work front

Elli AvrRam was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang. The movie, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the lead, also features actors like Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. Elli AvrRam's role in Malang was appreciated by the critics and the audiences alike. She will be next seen in Ramesh Aravind's Butterfly. The forthcoming movie stars Parul Yadav in the lead and is the remake of Bollywood movie Queen (2013). AvrRam will be stepping into Lisa Haydon's shoes for Queen's Kannada remake. The Parul Yadav starrer was slated to hit the screens in 2019.

However, the film has not released due to undisclosed reasons. Besides this upcoming film, Elli also informed that she has joined the cast of web series 7th sense. The cast also features R Madhavan, Ameesha Patel, Prateik Babbar, Ronit Roy, Chunky Pandey, Tanuj Virwani, Aashim Gulati, Sana Saeed, Ahsaas Channa, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sajjad Dela Frooz and Manuj Sharma.

