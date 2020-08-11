Elli Avrram Shares Throwback Picture As She Misses Beach, Meiyang Chang Leaves Comment

Elli Avrram, last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang, on August 11, shared a throwback picture on her social media. The picture, supposedly clicked in Valencia, Spain, had Elli Avrram soaking the sun on the beach. Sharing the photo, Elli Avrram wrote: "Oh Valencia, you’re so missed." (sic)

Check out Elli Avrram's post:

Meiyang Chang leaves a comment on Elli Avrram's picture

Actor-singer Meiyang Chang also commented on Elli Avrram's latest photo. Meiyang Chang commented, "Oh My," (sic) expressing his reaction to the actor's latest social media post. Meanwhile, Avram, who celebrated her birthday recently, took to social media to thank her fans. She said, "I feel so so blessed. Thank you, everyone, for your beautiful birthday wishes. Truth is I was a bit sad, I wasn’t going to be with my family and friends back home. But to my surprise I ended up having a wonderful Birthday, I’ll truly remember with a big SMILE from my heart. Just happily overwhelmed with all the love and surprises I got. Love you all!!!" (sic)

Meanwhile, Elli Avrram was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang. The movie, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the lead, also features actors like Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. Elli Avrram's role in Malang was appreciated by the critics and the audiences alike.

What's next for Elli Avrram?

Elli Avrram will be next seen in Ramesh Aravind's Butterfly. The forthcoming movie stars Parul Yadav in the lead and is the remake of Bollywood movie Queen (2013). Avrram will be stepping into Lisa Haydon's shoes for Queen's Kannada remake. The Parul Yadav starrer was slated to hit the screens in 2019. However, the film has not released due to undisclosed reasons. Besides this upcoming film, Elli also has a digital series with R Madhavan.

