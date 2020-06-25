Elli AvrRam's 'Mango Dance' Might Take Away Your Mid-week Blues; Watch Video

Recently, Bollywood actor Elli AvrRam shared a quirky video on her social media wall, in which she is seen grooving with her friend. But, defining the dance form as the 'Mango Dance', Elli AvrRam penned a detailed note, in which she taught her fans how to do it with a step-by-step guide. In a grey gown teamed with a pair of sunglasses, Ellie AvrRam looked adorable in the video as many of her fans showered love on her in the comments section.

Instagramming the video, Elli AvrRam wrote a caption that read, "Ever heard about ‘The Mango Dance’[with mango and eye emoticon]?." Further, she added, "It’s a tropical ancient dance form, where you gently hold the mangoes and shake them as you move your body in a soft way, that will seduce and trap it’s audience." Her caption also read, "Its often performed with a partner (as you can see) to easily confuse and hit the target." The video garnered more than 70k views within a day. Fans flooded the comments section with fire emoticons.

Watch the video below:

Well, this is not the first time when Elli AvrRam took the internet by storm with her moves. Amid the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, Elli AvrRam has often shared her dancing videos. A couple of weeks back, she flaunted her graceful belly dance moves on a Bollywood song. In the post, Elli is seen shaking a leg on one of Deepika Padukone's iconic songs from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, titled Ang Laga De.

On the career front, Elli AvrRam was last seen sharing the screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in the Mohit Suri directorial Malang. The romantic action-thriller received mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike but performed well at the box office. However, Elli garnered a lot of appreciation from the masses for her role as Jessie in the film. Elli AvrRam will next be seen in the Tamil comedy-drama titled Paris Paris alongside Kajal Aggarwal. The film is expected to release at the box office in November 2020.

