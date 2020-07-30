Elli AvrRam Reveals She Has Joined The Star Cast Of '7th Sense'; Read All Details Here

Elli AvrRam was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang and had stunned her fans with her brilliant performance in the film. After looking at her stunning performance, it was reported that she has been getting a lot of offers to play the lead role in movies. And on her birthday, which was yesterday, the actor revealed the details about her next project and also talked about how she feels about it.

Elli AvrRam's next web series

At first, Elli AvrRam expressed that she has officially signed the dotted line and is on board as one of the leading characters in Gaurang Doshi Productions' upcoming web series titled 7th Sense. In this series, she will be seen along with renowned stars like R Madhavan, Ameesha Patel, Prateik Babbar, Ronit Roy, Chunky Pandey, Tanuj Virwani, Aashim Gulati, Sana Saeed, Ahsaas Channa, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sajjad Dela Frooz and Manuj Sharma.

It was reported that this ensemble project is produced by Suhail Mohd. Al Zarooni. He is an Emirati businessman who holds a Guinness World Record for his model car collection and also works as an Ambassador at Large, Dubai. It was also reported that the series will be shot in UAE.

Elli AvrRam talked to a media portal recently about the same and expressed that she has no words to express her excitement of getting back on the set and into a character and just live that character and shoot as soon as possible. She then added that she was ready to do the web series after she was learnt that this series is being produced by Gaurang.

She revealed that she already knew that the series had a brilliant script as he is very choosy and had a brilliant eye for getting the best series. Elli AvrRam also mentioned that she is blessed and grateful that he chose her for the part in the series. 7th Sense is a nail-biting murder mystery that will take the audience by a huge surprise.

The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor also expressed that the murder thriller mystery will be shot on a huge scale and added that it will be very different from what the audience has seen previously. She also mentioned that she has got a strong role in the series and she is super excited to play the role. It was reported that shooting for 7th Sense will begin in the first week of August in the UAE, and the series will be helmed by Karan Darra with limited crew members and the star cast.

