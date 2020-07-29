Elli Avrram Opens Up About The Difficulties She Faced After Moving To Mumbai From Sweden

Actor Elli Avrram, who is known for films like The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Mickey Virus, Typewriter and much more, recently opened up about the struggles she had to face as a foreigner. For the unversed, Elli hails from Sweden where her mother and her aunt are actors. During the interview with a news portal, the actor spoke about her journey to Mumbai and how she managed to stick around with the rules and her experience living with cockroaches and lizards.

When asked about Elli’s journey from Sweden to Mumbai, the actor revealed that the journey was difficult. She further added that it took her three years. Adding that, she has grown up with strict parents who wouldn’t allow her to step out of the house post 9 pm. And over a few years, she decided that she wanted to pursue her career in acting in Bollywood. Elli further revealed that she worked in a jewellery store where she collected money to come to India.

The Typewriter actor further revealed that when she landed in Mumbai she used to live at her Aunt’s place where she had to follow the rules and regulations of the house. She also added that it is very difficult to rent an apartment in Mumbai because she was a foreigner, a single girl and also an actor so it would be like a big no. She also added that she then finally booked an appointment with someone from Bollywood where the meeting was in Bandra. Elli further added that she used to stay in Gorai and when she went for the meeting she was stunned looking at the places there.

Avrram further shifted from there and went on to live in six rented apartments until she was finally settled. And during her stay at the rented apartments, she recalled a memory where she said that she used to live in a tiny room and the place had no air conditioner and it used to get really hot and she would end up sleeping on the floor. Elli revealed that the house had lizards roaming around and so many cockroaches everywhere. The actor concluded saying that it was nice remembering all the old days where she had to go through so much.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the 2020 film Malang alongside Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film was loved by fans and movie buffs. She will next be seen in the action-thriller series titled 7th Sense alongside Madhavan, Ameesha Patel and Ahsaas Channa in pivotal roles. The series has completed its shooting process and is expected to release in 2020.

