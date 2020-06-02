Elli AvrRam Says Ranveer Singh Would Make The Perfect Lockdown Partner; Read More

Elli AvrRam recently said that she would love to have Ranveer Singh as a quarantine partner as she self-isolates in her house. The Swedish actor gave an interview to a media outlet and when asked who she would prefer as a quarantine partner during the COVID-19 pandemic, spontaneously, she responded that only Ranveer Singh could match her crazy vibe and would be perfect. She also added that as she is a bit of an entertainer and only another entertainer like Ranveer Singh would suit her while in quarantine.

Elli AvrRam thinks only Ranveer Singh can live up to her energy

Elli AvrRam, who got famous due to her participation on the famous reality TV show Big Boss, recently gave an interview where she talked about being under lockdown and her upcoming roles. The actor said that she jumps around, does crazy and fun stuff all the time. When asked if she would like to be in quarantine with someone, she mentioned Ranveer Singh as according to her, he is the only energetic actor who can live up to it.

In the interview, she was also asked about her future roles. She mentioned in the interview that she receives many fan mails and messages that they would like to see Elli as Jessie again. She added that as there might be a sequel to Malang, a possible Malang 2, she would like her character to be included in the film, as fans would like it.

Elli's character Jessie was killed in the first movie thus it is unclear if she would make an appearance in the much-awaited movie Malang 2.

Elli AvrRam, who is quite active on social media, recently posted a couple of snaps of herself covered in beetroot juice and captioned it - Beetroot Ki Dukan. In the post, Elli covered in red beetroot juice. Many of the fans were shocked and responded that she looked like an alien.

Elli AvrRam is self-quarantining in her house and keeping safe. She also mentioned that she would like seeing everyone healthy, safe and happy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Picture Credit: Elli AvrRam and Ranveer Singh's Instagram

