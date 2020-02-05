Elli AvrRam Stole Many Hearts In These Uptown Looks Like A True Diva; See Pics

Elli AvrRam is going to be seen next on the silver screen in her upcoming action-romance movie, Malang. The movie is going to be released on February 7. Fans cannot stop appreciating her presence in the Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer. While she is making everyone admire her acting skills through the trailer, AvrRam is also busy stealing hearts with her mind-blowing posts on Instagram. Elli has proved herself a diva through her impeccable sense of fashion. Here are times when Elli AvrRam rocked the uptown look:

Elli AvrRam's photos that are too cute to miss out

Elli looks gorgeous in this insanely cute attire. The outfit consists of a deep neck, peach coloured top and black pants. The buttoned top looks great with a similar colour hairband and maroon hair colour. The adorable attire looks stylish with a suspender attached to the black pants.

Also Read | Single Elli AvrRam reveals that she has no one to give 'goodnight kisses'

Elli AvrRam looks adorable in this charming ensemble. She is seen wearing a long neck off-white sweatshirt and shiny black leather mini-skirt. The monochrome look is adorned with short hair, cute smile and nude makeup. She completed the attire with black heels.

Also Read | Elli AvrRam opens up about her character in 'Malang', says she 'wanted this film badly'

AvrRam gives winter fashion goals in this elegant attire. She wears a turtle neck sweatshirt. Elli wore a black leather jacket to add to the look's fashion quotient. The look is completed with a brown cap, open curly hair and huge round earrings. The actor looks heartwarming with simple makeup and rosewood coloured lipstick. The cutesy smile steals the heart away.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan's video featuring Baba Jackson makes Nora Fatehi and Elli AvRram Go Gaga

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur drops Malang poster | Katrina Kaif and Elli AvrRam react

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.