Emilia Clarke Welcomes New Year 2020 Alongside Mother In India? See Pic

After celebrating the New Year with her mother in Jaipur, the Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has taken off to Delhi. While the actor herself has kept her visit to India strictly under wraps, Viral Bhayani, a well-known celebrity photographer shared a picture of her waiting in a queue at Jaipur airport. According to media reports, she is said to have taken an Air Asia flight to the capital of India, Delhi.

This is not the first time Emilia has paid a visit to India. She visited India in the month of August in 2019 with her Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie. She shared a lot of pictures from the trip. Seems like Emilia is having a fun time this time around in India too.

In an interview with leading daily, Emilia shared her fear of getting fired from the popular series. Emilia, who essayed the role of Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones, opened up about her fear of getting fired from the popular show after suffering two brain aneurysms in 2011 and 2013. She said that when she had the first one she did not want anyone to know until what happened to her was not going to take her life.

She said that after almost three weeks she reverted saying that she was fine and was sorry for not answering the emails. She also said that she mentioned that she is totally fine and will join the work soon. Emilia shared that she was just scared of being fired for whatever reason. The actor was last seen on the screen in Paul Feig's Last Christmas opposite Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh. The movie had a good run at the box office and earned more than $100 million worldwide.

