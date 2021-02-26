Emraan Hashmi Asks 'resilient Cop Or A Lover To Die For', Which One's Your Favourite?

The Jannat actor Emraan Hashmi who recently starred in Bhushan Kumar's Lut Gaye took to his Instagram to share two small clips from the song asking his fans which side of the character is their favourite. Since then, his fans have been drooling over the role he played and have rushed to the comment section showering him with compliments and love emojis. Here's what he has written in the post.

Emmy asks fans about their favourite side of Vijay

The 'Serial Kisser' of B-town took to his Instagram handle to ask fans which side of Police Inspector Vijay Dandekar did they like the most in T-series' latest soulful ballad Lut Gaye. Emraan Hashmi had mentioned the two sides of the character as being 'From being a resilient cop to lover worth dying for' in his latest post on Friday. Take a look at the post here.

Fans in the comment section

The huge fanbase of the Awarapan actor rushed to the comment section of the post to pour compliments to the actor with heart and love emoticons. Many of them chose their favourite side of the character and praised the song. Here's how they have reacted in the comments.

While fans were showering love on the post, many of them complimented the actor. Several fans chose their favourite side of Police Inspector Vijay Dandekar as 'romantic' or 'both' while some of them called the song sung by Jubin Nautiyal a 'blockbuster'. Some also called Emraan a 'legend' and added heart emojis to the comment.

Lut Gaye

A romantic ballad featuring Emraan Hashmi and Yukti Thareja, Lut Gaye was released on February 17, 2021. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Manoj Muntashir, the music video was directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The video portrays a fierce cop who saves Yukti from goons.

Emraan Hashmi's movies list includes Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Gangster, Jannat, Murder, Awarapan, Shanghai, Humari Adhuri Kahani, Murder 2, The Dirty Picture and Azhar. The music video has shown both the romantic and fierce side of the character unlike most of Emraan Hashmi's movies. The song Lut Gaye has crossed 70 million views on YouTube.

