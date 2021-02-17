Emraan Hashmi's 'Lut Gaye' Leaves Fans Mesmerized, Twitterati Showers Love On New Track

Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye released today, February 17 on Youtube amidst much excitement from his fans. The new romantic track has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, penned by Manoj Muntashir, and sung by Jubin Nautiyal. The music video is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru the duo behind classic chartbuster tracks like Gud Naal Ishq Mitha, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, Parde Main Rehane Do, Woh Chali Woh Chali, Leja Leja Re, and more. This song is Emraan Hashmi's second venture in a music video after the superhit Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon in 2015 alongside Esha Gupta.

Also Read | 'Lut Gaye' Casts THIS Supermodel Of The Year Contestant With Emraan Hashmi

Lut Gaye song reviews

Emraan Hashmi's fans had been eagerly waiting for the release of his new single titled Lut Gaye opposite newcomer Yukti Thareja and their wait and anticipation came to an end on Wednesday, February 17 as the track was finally out on YouTube. The romantic ballad released at 12 pm on T-Series' official YouTube channel and has already garnered more than a million views and counting. Here is how fans are reacting to this new love ballad by Jubin Nautiyal.

Also Read | Emraan Hashmi To Feature In 'Lut Gaye', A Romantic Song By Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru

With @emraanhashmi (the king of top songs during mid 00’s) featuring in this track + @JubinNautiyal’s vocals - I think they’ve hit the bulls eye!



Looking forward 🎵 #LutGaye https://t.co/blJQBhwyd4 — Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) February 16, 2021

This is Freaking Awsm.. Loved it..#LutGaye by @JubinNautiyal @TSeries



When Jubin Nautiyal Start to say Aank Uthi, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Saab Will arrive in your Mind automatically ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ruF6xTFlhs — 𝔹𝕖𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕎𝕒𝕤𝕚𝕞 (ᎮᏒᏋᎷ) (@SalmanWasim02) February 17, 2021

What a song #LutGaye with an true story

Felt such a good listening to it

with a voice of such a amazing singer @JubinNautiyal and our own@emraanhashmi sir — Jay Bhandari (@JB77038332) February 17, 2021

Thank you so much Emraan!!!!! @emraanhashmi thank you so much for #LutGaye song!!!!! You just can't imagine how much happy we are to see you !!!! Love you to death Emraan!! Truly love you!!! #EmraanHashmihttps://t.co/NaXZkLFyp4 — Samapti Roy (@RoySamapti) February 17, 2021

O teri nazron ne aisa kuch jadu Kiya



Beautiful lyrics+ beautiful Voice ❤️🥺@JubinNautiyal 🔥 #LutGaye — 🕊️ᏗᏒ (@Akki_ki_Aahana) February 17, 2021

Emraan!!!! The intensity in your eyes!!!! How can you speak with your eyes Emraan!!!!!!#LutGaye @emraanhashmi You are the best Emraan 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #EmraanHashmi https://t.co/NaXZkLFyp4 — Samapti Roy (@RoySamapti) February 17, 2021

With great performance, Emraan has come to win the hearts of fans as always.

& Diolouge delivery is also great ...@emraanhashmi u look awsm in #LutGaye pic.twitter.com/QyLlOOOQrB — Kainat Emraanian (@KainatKaino4) February 15, 2021

Lut Gaye cast

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye won't be the first music video he is a part of, the actor's track titled Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon was a chartbuster when it released in 2015. The song also starred Esha Gupta along with him. Hashmi is known for his films like Zeher, Murder, Awarapan, Aksar, Aashiq Banaya Aapne among others. He has a few upcoming films in his kitty including Chehre, Ezra, and Mumbai Saga.

Also Read | Emraan Hashmi Meets His Doppelganger, Asks Him About His Haircut | Watch

Yukti Thareja

Yukti Thareja is a model and an actor who was a former Supermodel of the Year contestant. The 24-year-old model-actor started her modelling career in 2018 by doing catalogue shoots for online portals like Hallmark Suits and House of Pink. Simultaneously, she also featured in an advertisement for Grofers. Yukti rose to fame with the MTV reality show titled Supermodel of the Year, which was judged by Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta, and Milind Suman while Anusha Dandekar hosted it. Ujjwala Raut was the mentor for aspiring models.

Also Read | See Emraan Hashmi's Witty Reaction After A Student Names Him And Sunny Leone As Parents

Image Credits: Emraan Hashmi Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.