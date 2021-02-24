Emraan Hashmi Starrer 'Mumbai Saga', Other Movies Where He Plays A Cop; Check List

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is known to play intense characters in his films. Apart from nailing his characters, Emraan Hashmi chooses scripts that allow him to experiment with the characters he portrays in movies. Emraan Hashmi will be seen in an upcoming action film titled Mumbai Saga, in which he will be playing the role of a cop. Mumbai Saga cast also includes John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover. Here are some of Emraan Hashmi’s Movies to watch in which he played the role of a cop.

Emraan Hashmi’s movies in which he plays a cop

Emraan Hashmi’s Lut Gaye

Emraan Hashmi featured in the music video Lut Gaye, along with model Yukti Thareja. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, the music of this song was composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The actor played the role of a cop in this music video, who falls in love with a bride, who is about to get married against her wishes. Emraan Hashmi’s Lut Gaye garnered positive reviews from audiences and music lovers spread across the country.

Mr X

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi starred in the film Mr X along with actor Amyra Dastur. The film followed the story of a man who gains the power of invisibility and takes revenge on all those who wronged him. Actor Emraan Hashmi essayed the role of a Mumbai Police officer in the film who takes the help of another officer to release people who have been kept as hostages by terrorists.

Murder 2

In the film, Murder 2, Emraan Hashmi played the role of an ex-police officer who is hired to find missing prostitutes. The psychological thriller film was the second installment of the Murder film series. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Prashanth Naryan along with debutant Sulagna Panigrahi.

Zeher

Zeher was a Hindi language mystery film directed by Mohit Suri. It features Shamita Shetty and Udita Goswami in the lead roles along with Emraan Hashmi. Actor Emraan Hashmi played the role of chief of the local police station in Goa. He gets into a mission and finds himself trapped in drug dealing.

