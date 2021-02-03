Emraan Hashmi Meets His Doppelganger, Asks Him About His Haircut | Watch

Finding one's lookalike and posing with them can be quite a unique experience. Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi seems to have found his doppelganger once again. Recently, the actor was spotted posing and interacting with his doppelganger. The lookalike has an uncanny resemblance to the actor and is said to be his "number one fan." The clip has garnered a lot of response from the netizens.

Emraan Hashmi's lookalike

Emraan Hashmi was spotted by the paparazzi meeting his lookalike. In the video, Emraan can be seen in a sporty look. He opted for a blue shirt and black shorts and paired his look with black sports shoes. He carried a backpack and added sunglasses to complete his look. His lookalike can be seen in a black t-shirt and military printed pants along with black shoes. Emraan’s lookalike also opted for sunglasses to complete his look. They pose for a picture together and Emraan was seen leaving while asking his lookalike about why he got a haircut done since Emraan was growing his hair now. The doppelganger then replied saying that even he would be growing his hair now onwards. The clip went viral in no time and fans commented saying they looked absolutely similar.

Emraan Hashmi's photos

Back in 2018, Emraan Hashmi had shared a picture of yet another lookalike. The picture had created a storm on the internet. While the actor was working for his film Why Cheat India, he uploaded a collage of his doppelganger. Including the tagline of his film, he captioned his post saying “Who's this cheater !! trying to copy me look! #NakalMeinHiAkalHai #CheatIndia #doppelganger”. As reported, the name of the doppelganger was Mazdak Jan, a native of Pakistan.

Emraan Hashmi's movies

Emraan Hashmi is known for portraying bold and strong roles in films. His career was established as a lead actor with roles in successful films such as Murder, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Kalyug, Gangster, Jannat, Murder 2, Raaz 3, and more. He has played various roles in a variety of films like horror, biographical, thriller, drama and more. He was seen in the Netflix web series named Bard of Blood. He will soon be seen in upcoming movies like Mumbai Saga, Chehre, Ezra and more.

