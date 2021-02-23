Emraan Hashmi Announces 'Chehre' Release Date, Braces Fans To 'Face The Game'

Emraan Hashmi is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming mystery thriller titled, Chehre. The creators of the film have revealed the release date of the film on Tuesday, February 23. The announcement of the same was done by Emraan himself on his social media platform. Here’s everything that you need to know about it.

Chehre release date

While sharing the poster of the film, Emraan revealed that Chehre is all set to hit the silver screens on April 30, this year. Helmed by Rumi Jaffery, the movie is bankrolled under the banners of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in collaboration with Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. The poster of the film showcases the tagline of the film ‘Face the Game’ imprinted in bold. The picture sees a puzzled Emraan seated on a chair.

In the background, Annu Kapoor can be seen holding a glass of alcohol with a devilish look on his face. Going by the poster, it seems that the characters of the film are going to be two-faced and only the truth will uncover the masks donned by them. The caption shared by Emraan also gives an interesting gist about the plot of the film. It reads,

#Chehre se bada koi naqaab nahi hota!

Uncover the real #Chehre, the much-awaited mystery-thriller, in theatres on 30th April 2021.

#FaceTheGame

The film was announced back in April 2019 and it was scheduled for a release in July 2020. However, owing to the COVID-19 lockdown, the release date was postponed. Now, the release date of Chehre has left fans rejoiced. The film is touted to be a dark mystery revolving around a famous business tycoon played by Emraan Hashmi.

On the other hand, Bachchan will be seen playing the role of his lawyer. Initially, actor Kriti Kharbanda was selected to star in the film, however, due to creative differences, the actor decided to opt-out of the film. Mouni Roy and Ankita Lokhande were also approached for the film, in the end, Krystle D’Souza was roped in to essay a pivotal role.

