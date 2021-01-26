Emraan Hashmi Shares A Glimpse Of His 'night Shoot' Life With A Bruised Face; See Pic

Actor Emraan Hashmi who is shooting for his next project took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his night shoot life. In the monochrome picture, the actor showed his bruised face. The picture seems to have been clicked in the middle of the shoot. Donning a white Chinese color shirt, the actor highlighted his shade of grey and wrote, “God knows how many shades of grey. #nightshoot." Going by the picture, it seems that the actor is all aced up for the shooting and is working tirelessly for the project.

Emraan Hashmi night shoots

Several fans of the actor were quick enough to comment under the post and hail the actor for his acting skills. One of the users wrote, “Ashiq Banaya Aapne is Fifty shades of grey Emraan version.” Another user wrote, “Miss u dear ....Emmi.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Emmy biggest fan of yours.” Another follower of the actor echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Will we ever see you again without beards?”

Read: Emraan Hashmi Enjoys An 'incognito' Early Morning Bike Ride; Watch Video

Read: Emraan Hashmi 'chilling In The Hood' Selfie Will Drive Away Your Mid-week Blues

With things getting back to normal amid the ongoing pandemic, the actor sometime back visited the theatres to watch a film. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture while seated inside the cinema hall. He also shared another picture that showed him posing with people in the cinema halls while maintaining social distancing. He captioned the post and wrote, “Back to those magical dark rooms called theatres ( for those of you itching to ask why some of us aren’t wearing masks, it’s called a social bubble, look it up )” (sic)

Emraan Hashmi career

Emraan Hashmi is known for portraying bold and strong roles in films. Later, Emraan Hashmi's career was established as a lead actor with roles in successful films such as Murder, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Kalyug, Gangster, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Baadshaho, and more. He has acted in a variety of movies like horror, biographical, thriller, drama, and more. He has also appeared in web series named Bard of Blood that streams on Netflix. He will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Sab First Class Hai, Mumbai Saga, and others.

Read: Emraan Hashmi Watches A Movie In Theatres; Says 'back To Those Magical Black Rooms'

Read: Emraan Hashmi Posts A Funny Video Of His Cat, Captions It 'Machli Jal Ki Rani Hai...'

(Image credit: Emraan Hashmi/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.