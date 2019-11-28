On Bigg Boss Winner Gautam Gulati's Birthday, Here's Celebrating Some Of His Best Moments

Gautam Gulati is an Indian film / TV actor who celebrates his birthday on November 27. He is known for his comical role in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and his romantic role in Diya Aur Baati Hum. In 2014, the actor also participated in the 8th season of Bigg Boss 8. Gautam Gulati also turned out to be the winner of the season. Here is a throwback to his Bigg Boss journey.

Gautam Gulati's best moments from Bigg Boss

When Gautam asked Puneet to be his personal messenger

Gautam did this so that he could pass on his message to Sonali. He wanted to see her smile and he even sent flowers for her. But sadly, Sonali was not interested in hearing Gautam's message via Puneet which is why she declined it all.

When Gautam Gulati broke down and cried for his mate Puneet Issar

Gautam's close friend from the house Puneet Issar was eliminated from the house. That is when Gautam Gulati could not stop his tears. This incident showed his fans his emotional side.

Also read: Gippy Grewal To Get Back With Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla For Carry On Jatta 3

Gautam's dance with Karishma Tanna

Gautam Gulati won everyone's heart when after so many fights with Karishma Tanna, he performed a romantic dance with her. That was the time when Gautam and Karishma hugged their fights out. Fans fell in love with the fact that Gautam kept his ego aside and grooved to the song Bang Bang with Karishma Tanna

Also read: Shane Nigam's Troubles Mount; Producers' Association Bans Ishq Actor, Cancels Two Movies

Gautam's fans loved him when he showed up as a dictator

The Diya Aur Baati Hum actor made his own national anthem and also made everyone sing along. The anthem written by Gautam Gulati was We Love We Love Gulati. The song was not only enjoyed by the contestants but also the audience.

When Gautam's mother came to meet him

Gautam Gulati entered the confession room only to find his mother sitting there. He burst into tears and hugged his mother. Gautam later got into a long conversation with his mother who he had met after nine long weeks.

Also read: Ekta Kapoor Says A Heartfelt Goodbye To Yeh Hai Mohabbatein And Welcomes Yeh Hai Chahatein

Also read: Salman Khan To Recreate Chiranjeevi's Famous Veena Step In Dabangg 3?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.