Emraan Hashmi Enjoys An 'incognito' Early Morning Bike Ride; Watch Video

Hamari Adhuri Kahani actor Emraan Hashmi took to Instagram on Sunday, December 13, 2020, to share a video of him going for an incognito early morning bike ride. The actor can also be seen enjoying the December rains. Along with the video, the actor also penned a sweet and simple note describing the video he shared. As soon as the video was shared online, fans went on to comment all things nice.

Emraan donned an off white t-shirt along with a grey zipper. He also completed his look with a headgear, sunglasses and a black coloured mask. One can also hear the sound of waves crashing on the shore in the background.

Along with the video, Emraan Hashmi went on to share a sweet post describing the video. He wrote, “Early morning incognito bike rideðŸ˜Ž !! Bonus when it rains”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post went on to receive likes and positive comment from netizens. Some of the users went on to agree with the actor about the weather and cycling. While some went on to praise the actor by writing all things nice. One of the users wrote, “totally agree, the combination is too good”. While the other one wrote, “superb”. Take a look at a few comments below.

This is not the first time the actor went on to share a post of him with his cycle. Earlier to this post, the actor shared a post of him posing with his cycle. Emraan can be seen posing in front of the Gateway of India. Along with the video, the actor wrote, “When the road leads the way: you don't ask any questions #bicycle #lockdownlife”. Take a look at the post below.

