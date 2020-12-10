See Emraan Hashmi's Witty Reaction After A Student Names Him And Sunny Leone As Parents

Some students have been providing misleading information to their school/university, naming themselves as celebrities. Now the latest addition to it is a student from north Bihar who named Bollywood actors Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone as his parents. The former reacted to the news in a hilarious manner.

Emraan Hashmi’s humorous reaction as Bihar student names him and Sunny Leone as parents

A 20-year-old boy from Dhanraj Mahto Degree College has named Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone as his parents on the examination admit card. The examinee, Kundan Kumar, is a B.A. (Honours) 2nd-year student who was affiliated to Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur. The authorities at the university are looking into the matter.

Student in Bihar names Sunny Leone and Emraan Hashmi as parents in exam admit card

The picture of the admit card went viral on the internet. Many noticed that the spelling of Emraan Hashmi is not correct. The actor himself noticed the news and even responded to it. He tweeted, “I swear he ain’t mine,” just to be clear from the fuzz.

This could be the first time when Emraan Hashmi’s name has come up in such an incident, however, Sunny Leone has faced such a situation in the past. Earlier, her name came up on the merit list for an undergraduate course at a Kolkata college. It was the first list for admission at Asutosh College to BA (Honours) in English. Being an active personality on social media, the news caught Sunny’s attention and she replied that she will see them at the college next semester.

See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class ;) ðŸ˜†ðŸ˜œ — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) August 28, 2020

Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone are two well-known celebrities in India, who have garnered much attention for their tempting performances. They have not appeared on the big screen together for a full-fledged project. Emraan and Sunny shared a screen in an item number, Piya More from Baadshaho. Their chemistry caught everyone’s eye, and the song turned out to be a hit. The stars could be seen with each other in any future Bollywood project.

