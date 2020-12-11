Emraan Hashmi Takes A Dig At Winter In Mumbai As He Had 'grilling Hot Day' On 'Ezra' Set

After flaunting his enviably fit physique in a shirtless selfie on Instagram which won netizens' hearts, actor Emraan Hashmi has now shared a BTS picture from the sets of his highly-anticipated film Ezra with director Jay Krishnan. For the unversed, Emraan's Ezra is the remake of 2017's Malayalam supernatural horror film by the same title. Earlier today, along with sharing a selfie from the sets of his upcoming film, Emraan took at dig 'winters in Mumbai'.

Also Read | See Emraan Hashmi's Witty Reaction After A Student Names Him And Sunny Leone As Parents

Emraan Hashmi looks dapper in his Ezra avatar

On December 11, 2020, Emraan Hashmi resumed the shoot of the upcoming horror film which is a remake of the Malayalam film Ezra. The Hamari Adhuri Kahani actor had commenced the shoot of Ezra back in July 2019 in Mauritius, revealed trade analyst Taran Adarsh in his tweet last year. The Emraan Hashmi starrer has Malayalam filmmaker Jay Krishnan, who directed the original film, at its helm while the film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

Also Read | Emraan Hashmi Flaunts His Abs In His New Instagram Post, Fans Call Him 'hottie'

Meanwhile, after shooting its Mauritius schedule, the makers have begun filming its Mumbai schedule and protagonist Emraan has also given fans a sneak-peek into the sets of Ezra. In the photograph shared by him with director Jay K on Instagram, the 41-year-old posed for the camera sporting a formal look which comprised a full-sleeves light-blue shirt paired with black pants and a pair of aviator sunglasses. In addition to sharing the photograph on his Instagram handle, The Body actor took a dig at 'winters in Mumbai' as he captioned the post, "A grilling and HOT day on the sets of my film #Ezra with the director Jay K. O well winters in Mumbai (sic)".

Check out Emraan Hashmi's Instagram post below:

Also Read | RIP Asif Basra: Anushka Sharma, Emraan Hashmi, Among Others Share Condolence Messages

About Ezra, the Hindi remake of the original Malayalam film will showcase how a man and wife witness some supernatural activities after the female protagonist purchases an antique box. Alongside Emraan, the Ezra cast boasts of Darshana Banik, Manav Kaul, Vipin Sharma, Ivan Sylvester Rodrigues, Karan Nath, Nikita Dutta, Vivana Singh and Sudev Nair in pivotal roles. Emraan will be seen essaying Prithviraj Sukumaran's role from the original film in Ezra.

Also Read | When Emraan Hashmi Cheekily Posted A Selfie Without Wearing A Face Mask

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.