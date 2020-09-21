Emraan Hashmi Goes Cycling On Streets Of Mumbai, Shares Some Captivating Shots

Emraan Hashmi recently took to the streets of Mumbai to head out for a long cycling trip. The actor, while on the trip, also managed to take a number of good shots of the road. Emraan Hashmi seemed quite delighted with his long trip and shared his progress on social media.

Emraan Hashmi goes cycling on streets of Mumbai, captures scenic views

Also Read | Esha Gupta Shares A Video On 3 Years Of 'Baadshaho'; Calls It 'beautiful Memories'

Taking to Instagram, Emraan Hashmi posted a series of pictures in which he can be seen cycling. In the first picture, the actor posed in front of the Gateway of India. The actor posed in all his cycling gear while the clouds and the historic structure in the background looked stunning. Emraan Hashmi himself too looked quite dapper in the picture. Further on in the second picture, Emraan Hashmi posted a photograph of the Mumbai skyline as seen from Gateway of India. The tall buildings, the sea and the clouds made up an amazing picture altogether.

Also Read | Emraan Hashmi's Upcoming Social Satire Announcement Has Fans "excited" And "ready"

For the third picture, Emraan Hashmi added a photograph of the path where he was on. The picture of the road saw his cycle parked in the corner, while the streets lay completely vacant. A few birds featured in his frame which created a beautiful effect. The leading lines in the picture too made the shot an amazing one. Lastly, Emraan Hashmi added a snapshot of his progress through his smartwatch. It displayed that Emraan Hashmi rode the cycle for a distance of over 46 kilometres. Fans were all praise for the actor and his amazing ride.

Also Read | Emraan Hashmi All Set To Do Comedy Film For The First Time With 'Sab First Class Hai'

Several comments came in pouring for the actor as he uploaded the pictures on his social media handle. Fans praised the scenic beauty and the amazing shots Emraan Hashmi took on his ride. Upon uploading these pictures, Emraan Hashmi captioned them mentioning that one must not ask questions when the road leads the way. Thus the actor added a profound quote to his pictures which he uploaded quite recently. He also added a few hashtags highlighting the lockdown life. Not too long ago, Emraan Hashmi and his buddies had gone cycling for a midnight ride. The group of friends seemed delighted for their ride.

Also Read | Emraan Hashmi Unveils Intriguing First Look From Upcoming Film, Netizens React

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.